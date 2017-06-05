Engaging Children’s Book on Multicultural Friendship Gains Audience at BookExpo America 2017

Wonderfully illustrated by Nihan Seda Yazıcı, young readers will enjoy the many activities Jason and Maria share in the book. Aside from diving into its pages and experiencing their adventures, the readers will also learn basic Spanish and English words that can definitely add more color to their vocabulary.

John Bomhoff’s children’s read, The Adventures of Jason and María (Las Aventuras de Jason y de María), has a bilingual storyline that is meant for both Spanish and English speakers—introducing a new language while engaging young readers with its exciting pages.

Jason and María encountered a dilemma—animals have escaped from the zoo! How can these two friends lead the animals back to the zoo? What new discoveries will they find along the way? John Bomhoff effectively portrays the charm found in the friendship of these young adventure seekers.

Wonderfully illustrated by Nihan Seda Yazıcı, young readers will enjoy the many activities Jason and Maria share in the book. Aside from diving into its pages and experiencing their adventures, the readers will also learn basic Spanish and English words that can definitely add more color to their vocabulary. Ultimately, the author wishes that his young readers will learn not to be scared of words that are new to them.

The Adventures of Jason and María (Las Aventuras de Jason y de María) was featured at LitFire Publishing’s booth at the 2017 BookExpo America from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center in New York City.





The Adventures of Jason and María

Las Aventuras de Jason y de María

Written by John Bomhoff

Paperback | $12.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

John Bomhoff is a professional narrator and video producer. He earned his bachelor’s degree in cinema and television from Columbia College and his master of education degree in instructional systems design from the University of Central Florida. Throughout his career, he has produced training programs for organizations such as VA, PBS, and NASA. Find out more about John at www.johnbomhoff.com