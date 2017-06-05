Fantasy Novel Mixes Intrigue and Adventure

“I originally thought the book would be something short and sweet, but soon the story grew and grew, and writing became much more than just a hobby,”

Looks can be deceiving. Marcella Schlote’s Little Town of Secrets lets readers realize that everything is not what it seems to be.

Siblings Vydia and Connor Trake have just moved into Thymburg. It appears to be normal on the surface, until the two discover revelations that will change their viewpoints. As they unravel Thymburg’s secrets, the siblings unknowingly stumble upon unfamiliar territory filled with magic and mystery. They accidently activate a curse that could spell disaster for the city and its citizens while going around the city. To make matters worse, a threatening enemy is dead set on destroying Thymburg. Together with newfound allies, the siblings devote themselves to ending the curse before time runs out.

The author reveals that some of the book’s characters are loosely based off of her friends. Its inception started after their discussion on mythical creatures. “I originally thought the book would be something short and sweet, but soon the story grew and grew, and writing became much more than just a hobby,” she says.

Little Town of Secrets graced BookExpo America 2017. The event took place at the Javits Center in New York City. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from May 31 to June 2.





Little Town of Secrets

Written by Marcella Schlote

Paperback | $18.99

Kindle | $2.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Marcella Schlote is currently residing in a small town in Arkansas with her parents and sister. The author enjoys singing, acting, and bonding with her loved ones. Being a dreamer, she aims to make the world a better place through songs and stories.