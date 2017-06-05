Author Brings Readers to a Magical World of Gnomes and Magic

“really entertaining and fun fantasy adventure stories for young readers! Basically, it has everything I would have wanted to read during my childhood!”

In Lenita Sheridan’s second book in the Guardian of the Gauntlet series, Princess Camari and Prince Isryk sail across the ocean to help the gnomes take back their crystals from the Magnite Sea, guarded by an evil monster—the Great Vanthor.

The Guardian of the Gauntlet Book series is a trilogy about a special gauntlet that works only if one has faith in a higher power. In the second book, Princess Camari carries the gauntlet and meets Prince Isryk along the way. Together, they cross the seas and defeat evil creatures to help the gnomes. In this adventure, Camari learns that she was also going into a journey within her—an expedition of finding what faith is all about.

Samantha Britt, an Amazon customer, says the book series are “really entertaining and fun fantasy adventure stories for young readers! Basically, it has everything I would have wanted to read during my childhood!”

The thrilling Guardian of the Gauntlet book series was featured in the BookExpo America 2017 at the Javits Center in New York City. The first book of the series was a finalist in the Red City Review Books Awards in the category of Young Adult and Children.





Guardian of the Gauntlet, Book II

Written by Lenita Sheridan

Paperback | $10.99

Kindle | $2.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Lenita Sheridan was raised in a Christian home in Seattle. Her family moved into Fairbanks because of a job offer that her father got from the University of Alaska. Fairbanks stirred Sheridan’s imagination, from her explorations of the woods and the valley below. She now resides and writes on Whidbey Island, where she also works as a substitute teacher.