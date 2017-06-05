Fantasy Book Highlights the Importance of Resilience

One must remember to not look at life through rose-colored glasses. There will be struggles that can lure a person to a path of disappointment and darkness. Lenita Sheridan’s Guardian of the Gauntlet reminds readers to strengthen their faith and courage in order to power through life’s unpredictable trials.

The fantasy novel is the first of a three-part series. It sees Princess Camari through an interesting and life-changing adventure. Because she constantly compares herself to her older sister Mila, she harbors a mild feeling of envy toward her. She is put to the test when she is turned invisible by Prince Denir’s magical gauntlet. On top of being rendered invisible, the evil witch Bogwina and her magician henchman, Mecandel, are on the run to steal the gauntlet. Fortunately, Camari finds a guide and friend in Prince Isyrk. With the many challenges thrown her way, Camari becomes a more self-assured and mature person in the process.

Guardian of the Gauntlet was showcased at the BookExpo America 2017. The event took place at the Javits Center in New York City. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from May 31 to June 2.





Guardian of the Gauntlet

Written by Lenita Sheridan

Kindle | $2.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Lenita Sheridan was born in Seattle, Washington. She currently resides in Whidbey Island with her dog, Haley. The author also works as a substitute teacher. She is an active member of the Coupeville United Methodist Church. She obtained her master’s degree in creative writing from the University of Washington.