Author Brings Women Empowerment in BookExpo America 2017

Women are said to be “soft.” But being soft does not equate to being weak. Women have proven time and time again that they can face difficult situations and fight with their best. Can this Be Home? by Bobbe Palmer is yet another testament to their strength.

Can this Be Home? shines a light on five women—Annie, Ally, Janie, Ida, and Sandy—of different places and times. In the book, the author shows how these brave women deal with their problems.

“The stories do not talk about any social issues, political points of view, or religious beliefs. The book is not about feminism, but rather is a compilation of stories about how these women bravely face their own problems. These characters were drawn from the women whom I have known for so long,” explains the author.

Can this Be Home? was featured during this year’s BookExpo America. The event was held from May 31 to June 2 at Javits Center in New York City. You can get a copy of this book from selected online book retailers.





Can this Be Home?

Written by Bobbe Palmer

Paperback | $10.95

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Bobbe Palmer was a student of the Grinnell College in Iowa and the University of Denver. She was a school teacher for a year in Kansas. After she married a Presbyterian minister, she devoted her time to assisting him in his church services and missionary work. Now a widow, she lives in Estes Park, Colorado.