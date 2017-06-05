Mother Shares Her Story of Grief and Spiritual Healing

Why Me, God? is a delicate interwoven narrative of pain, addiction, and other human frailties. But Debbra Smith believes that her pain and trials can help other people through her writing.

One of the biggest book fairs in North America, BookExpo America welcomed thousands of attendees from all over America and around the globe. This year, the event, which ran from May 31 to June 2, featured Debbra Smith’s inspirational book, Why Me, God?

Author Debbra Smith has fibromyalgia, a disorder characterized by sleep problems and widespread pain. Her daughter, Brandi, suffered the same disease. But unlike her mother, Brandi took medications to deal with fibromyalgia. She became addicted, using a myriad of unprescribed drugs to escape the pain. This eventually led to her imprisonment and suicide.

Why Me, God? is a delicate interwoven narrative of pain, addiction, and other human frailties. But Debbra Smith believes that her pain and trials can help other people through her writing. “Hopefully, it will help others realize before they, hopefully, get too deep into drugs. Read it and find out what your life is going to be. It’s going to be that way. You’re going to be arrested, miserable in jail or you’re going to end up dying.”

About the Author

Debbra Smith believes that God used her as a vessel to “show His great healing powers and His amazing miracles.” She now resides in Richmond, Indiana, with her seven wonderful grandchildren.

