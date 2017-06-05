Kennesaw Author Touches on Discrimination, Women Empowerment in Arresting Memoir

Breakthrough: A Light in a Dark Place is an empowering biographical piece that will inspire readers to persevere through the dark chapters of their lives, reminding them that there is always victory over tragedy, and proving that God guides his children through it all.

Author Lakeisha L. Hamilton’s Breakthrough: A Light in a Dark Place exposes the darkness of humanity. It also reveals the redeeming light found within the deepest darkness—when individuals feel like they will never find deliverance

A top Amazon reviewer remarks, “This book deals with our prejudices against each other and how we need to look past our wrong beliefs we were raised with. I was so inspired reading this book and to see what Ms. Hamilton has gone through in her life, is none other than amazing. She also deals with the subject of how there is human sex trafficking right in our own neighborhoods. I was brought to tears many times throughout this book.”

Breakthrough: A Light in a Dark Place was featured at LitFire Publishing’s booth at the 2017 BookExpo America held from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center in New York City.





About the Author



My name is Lakeisha Hamilton and I am an author (“Breakthrough, A Light In a Dark Place”), an entrepreneur in the Real Estate industry, a speaker, the mother of three wonderful children and a survivor of human sex trafficking.

At the age of eleven, my mother sold my body to local drug dealers to supply her drug habit. At the age of thirteen I became pregnant by one of the drug dealers. I did not become a statistic because I was determined to not let my past define who I was or determine my success.

I am on a mission to “Influence Others to Live the Lifestyle That They Deserve.” We do not have to live in a box that we are placed in when someone labels us as a statistic, a troubled child, or a victim. We can go beyond that. Whatever we need is already inside of us, and my mission of hope is to reach people that are broken, hopeless, lonely, and who have been “labeled”.