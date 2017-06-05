A Happy Marriage: Secret to a Happy Life

Love, Respect and Trust contains tools that help couples manage their relationships. It details the effects of a lasting and happy marriage and how it enhances individual lives. Stephen also includes charts and questionnaires that allow readers to apply what they have learned from the book.

Stephen Druley lived a happy life with his late wife. During their happy marriage, he was able to see how important their relationship was and what needed to be done to have a happy married life. He shares his learnings in his book, Love, Respect and Trust.

“My purpose here is to begin to bring marriages back to what they are meant to be,” says Stephen as he introduces his book. Stephen believes that many Christian marriages fail because there is not enough respect between couples. Love, respect, and trust should be present in all relationships, and they are only obtained when God is placed at the center.

Love, Respect and Trust contains tools that help couples manage their relationships. It details the effects of a lasting and happy marriage and how it enhances individual lives. Stephen also includes charts and questionnaires that allow readers to apply what they have learned from the book.

Together with LitFire Publishing, Stephen showcased his book during BookExpo America 2017. The annual event is reputed to bring thousands of publishing professionals together and open opportunities for promising authors. It was held at the Javits Center in New York City from May 31 to June 2.





Love, Respect and Trust

Written by Stephen D. Druley

Kindle | $6.99

Paperback | $12.99





About the Author

Stephen D. Druley is a mathematician, certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt, and Kepner Tregoe facilitator experienced in conic optimization, artificial intelligence, and computer software solutions. He is also the chairman of Design for Results Science LLC. Aside from being a man of science, he is also a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a man of God.