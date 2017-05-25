Vietnam Veteran Turns To Writing after Deployment

Larry Clevenger found himself unlucky to be diagnosed with a mental illness after completing his military career. It hampered his transition to civilian life and prevented him from having a normal career. He sought financial and medical assistance, and in between times, he went to college, pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees, and also wrote books.



“Diary Of A Schizophrenic” is one of Clevenger’s books. Published by AuthorHouse in 2009, the book is a collection of poems and fiction stories, which brings readers into the (creative) mind of a schizophrenic. It is more of a journal than a literary work, and readers should regard the book from that aspect.



Clevenger’s poems are thought-provoking and devoid of flowery language, thus they broadly appeal to simple poetry lovers. The same goes with his stories, which may be based from the author’s real life or his imagination as Clevenger admitted he can’t always distinguish between what was real and what was imagined. He just wrote about everything that came into his mind.



Readers will appreciate that Clevenger took a literary path to live out his life after a military career. He could have gone into politics like John McCain and John Kerry did. But thanks goodness he didn’t or else the literary world would feel lost without his talents.



Clevenger’s “Diary Of A Schizophrenic” is one of the books that will be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017.



“Diary Of A Schizophrenic”

Written by Larry Clevenger

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: April 8, 2009

Paperback price: $14.49



About the Author

Larry Clevenger is a Vietnam War veteran. In 1966, very shortly after his time in the military was completed, he was diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic. He has been in psychiatric hospitals many times and is dependent upon the Veterans Administration (the VA) for medical care, psychiatric care, and financial resources.



He has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Liberal Studies from the University of the State of New York and a Master’s Degree and doctorate (Ph.D.) in Philosophy from Cambridge State University.