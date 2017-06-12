NC Writer Pens Soul-Searching Romance Tale with a Retro Vibe

North Carolina writer Edna Stewart published “Carpe Diem” (WestBow Press, 2013), a captivating tale of whirlwind romance that takes readers, especially the 80s kids, to the Roaring Eighties. In some ways, the novel harkens back to the era when the romance genre blossomed into many different categories and novels began to feature female protagonists taking on traditionally male-dominated jobs.



“Carpe Diem,” which is Latin for “seize the day”, plays true to the overall narrative of the story. The protagonists, the classy Southern author Julia Evans and the slick and suave publishing tycoon Thomas Bartholomew, nurse pains of failed relationships. They cross paths at an event in New York, and what follows next is Thomas’ pursuit of Julia for her service… and her love. Together, they embark on a journey that allows them to rediscover the passion and intimacy they’ve lost after their failed relationships.



“Carpe Diem” is a romance tale unlike any other. As readers get captivated by the romance between Thomas and Julia, they’ll relive certain scenes and dialogues that invite them to examine their current relationships and motivate them to love and live life to the fullest.



“Carpe Diem”

Written by Edna Stewart

Published by WestBow Press

Published date December 4, 2013

Paperback Price: $19.95



About the Author

Author and artist Edna Stewart is a Published/ freelancer songwriter, writer, author and artist of, realism poems, e-books, published books, and art, Blog talk Radio host of Movies to Love: Indie Films, owner Hey Girl Production & Storyboard Creations, a graphic, logo, and T-shirt design business and owner of a virtual store ES 1963 Clothing Store at Zazzle.com. The store specialty is her own art creations; she also attended the Harriette Austin’s Writers Conference, 2008 and 2011 University of Georgia, and studied at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh from 2008 -2015.