Romance Novel with 80s Feel Captivates the Young at Heart

Readers going for an 80s vibe in their reading list might as well digest Edna Stewart’s novel “Carpe Diem” (WestBow Press, 2013). The novel is a deliciously captivating tale with a retro twist and old school charm. The story takes place in the Roaring Eighties, when the romance genre boomed with the addition of many categories and when boundaries are stretched and more romantic stories featured women in male-dominated jobs.



The novel’s plot stays true to its title as the story somewhat reminds readers to “seize the day” when it comes to loves. Julia Evans, a classy Southerner author, meets Thomas Bartholomew, a slick and suave Northerner, in a hallway during an event in New York. What transpires after their first meeting is a charming and luscious love story between the two unlikely yet lively characters.



More than just being a tale of whirlwind romance, “Carpe Diem” is an elegant story of hope, love, and self-discovery – themes that rightly fit into any romance story that takes place in the good old times.



To purchase Stewart’s “Carpe Diem,” visit www.authorednastewartbooks.com.



“Carpe Diem”

Written by Edna Stewart

Published by WestBow Press

Published date December 4, 2013

Paperback Price: $19.95



About the Author

Author and artist Edna Stewart is a Published/ freelancer songwriter, writer, author and artist of, realism poems, e-books, published books, and art, Blog talk Radio host of Movies to Love: Indie Films, owner Hey Girl Production & Storyboard Creations, a graphic, logo, and T-shirt design business and owner of a virtual store ES 1963 Clothing Store at Zazzle.com. The store specialty is her own art creations; she also attended the Harriette Austin’s Writers Conference, 2008 and 2011 University of Georgia, and studied at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh from 2008 -2015.

