Author Presents Blueprint for Lasting Peace and Elimination of Suffering

Humanitarian Claire Power Murphy does not stop educating and mentoring after retiring from the education industry. She continues to spread her message of goodwill and hope to “a lost and dying world” as what she described in her first book “Preserved to Serve” (2008). Being one of the people who long for an end to conflict and lawlessness, Murphy published her fourth book “Preparation for the End: Moral and Natural Law.”



Published by AuthorHouse, “Preparation for the End” tells of Murphy’s hope – and plea – for a world free of sin and suffering. What she advocates is a “return path to the original sinless nature of our ancestors Adam and Eve before the fall.” But of course, for this to become possible, mankind will need to follow moral and natural laws as prescribed in the Holy Bible. Murphy assures that if mankind choose to follow God’s standards, they may be able to alleviate and ultimately eliminate their suffering.



Murphy may not win a Nobel prize for her works, but she will be content enough if readers apply the principles she advocates in “Preparation for the End: Moral and Natural Law.”



For more information about the book or the author, visit www.cpmpublications.com



“Preparation for the End: Moral and Natural Law”

Written by Claire Power Murphy

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: September 15, 2016

Paperback price $12.99



About the Author



USA Humanitarian Ambassador and Worldwide Humanitarian award recipient Claire Power Murphy, Hon. D.L is the multi-award winning author of “Preserved to Serve.” In addition The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) honored her as the “Top Female Visionary of the Year” for 2017.

