Visionary Urges Adherence to Moral and Natural Law to Combat Lawlessness

Prolific author and dedicated humanitarian Claire Power Murphy is alarmed over the increase in lawlessness, which she blames on man’s sinfulness. She believes mankind caused itself to suffer due to its rebelliousness and selfish nature. She expounds more clearly about this matter in her latest book “Preparation for the End: Moral and Natural Law.”



The purpose of “Preparation for the End” is to reveal the cause of mankind’s suffering. The solution Murphy offers in her book is for mankind to either accept or to reject following God’s standards as stated in the moral and natural laws. The author advocates a return to the original sinless nature of Adam and Eve before their betrayal – a return path to the original intention of God who made man in His image.



Since man is not governed by God’s standards, he gains no freedom unless he adheres to the moral and natural laws. Murphy points out Bible verses that extol the importance and rewards of following God’s Word, which applies for all times, even in these troubling times.



For more information about “Preparation for the End: Moral and Natural Law,” visit www.cpmpublications.com



“Preparation for the End: Moral and Natural Law”

Written by Claire Power Murphy

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: September 15, 2016

Paperback price $12.99



About the Author



USA Humanitarian Ambassador and Worldwide Humanitarian award recipient Claire Power Murphy, Hon. D.L is the multi-award winning author of “Preserved to Serve.” In addition The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) honored her as the “Top Female Visionary of the Year” for 2017.