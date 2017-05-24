EMSL Microbiologist Contributes to the Identification of New Species of Aspergillus

A new species of Aspergillus was identified by a group of scientists including Dr. Željko Jurjevic, Senior Mycologist at EMSL Analytical, Inc. Other key members to the discovery included Vit Hubka, Zuzana Dudová, Alena Kubátová, Jens C. Frisvad Takashi Yaguchi, Yoshikazu Horie, Seung-Beom Hong and Miroslav Kolarík.

The two strains that were identified within the new species were discovered in Australian soil and were investigated using multigene phylogeny based on ß-tubulin (benA), calmodulin (CaM), actin (act) and RNA polymerase II second largest subunit (RPB2) genes. The two strains were differentiated from all relatives by their low maximum growth temperature, short stipes and ornamentation of conidia, thus creating the opportunity for a new species, Aspergillus tasmanius sp. nov.

“We are very proud of Dr. Jurjevic’s discoveries and the overall dedication of our microbiology department at EMSL,” said Dr. Jason Dobranic, Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Dr. Jurjevic’s impressive accomplishment is a tribute to our dedicated staff that works to provide high-quality data for clients while providing breakthrough information to help the overall industry.”

The research article, Taxonomic novelties in Aspergillus section Fumigati: A. tasmanicus sp. nov., induction of sexual state in A. turcosus and overview of related species, was published in the April 2017 issue of Plant Systematics and Evolution. To view the full article, please click here.

For a complete list of EMSL’s laboratory locations, accreditations and capabilities, please visit www.EMSL.com. For more information about EMSL’s testing services, please call our Customer Service Center at (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

