Author Shared True Childhood Adventures

Adventure is at its best when accompanied with true friends and life-changing realizations. In the book “The Adventures of Anderson” written by Arlen Matson under the publication of AuthorHouse shared the suspenseful adventures of Curtis Anderson and his three friends in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. He wants to prove that leadership and integrity are learned via one’s positive experiences. As the journey progresses, they were faced with different ways of life that enables them to learn the essence of life and friendship.

“The Adventures of Anderson” is a captivating book with gratifying story. This book is full of unforgettable adventures filled with realizations, laughter and love which brought the readers a bucket of tears.

Since “The Adventures of Anderson” is a family-friendly book, this is highly recommended to readers of all ages and also good for those individuals who are afraid to take risks.

“The Adventures of Anderson” was exhibited at the 2017 BookExpo America last June 1, 2017.



The Adventures of Anderson

Written by Arlen Curtis Matson

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date May 6, 2008

Paperback price: $14.49



About the Author

Arlen Curtis Matson attended Central Michigan College with a BS degree in Elementary Education. His love for children, and the “great outdoors” identified him as a teacher. After his retirement from teaching, one of his major goals was to write a book. Mr. Matson is a key leader in the development of the North Country Trail in northern Michigan, teacher in his church, and in 1994, he founded the Grand Traverse Hiking Club along with his friends.