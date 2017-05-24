Resurrection, Redemption, Reconciliation

Pastor Steve Sanchez examines the monumental task and result of Jesus’s redemption in “Rethinking Redemption: Revitalizing Our Relationship.” The book offers magnificent and concise insights into the Redemption Jesus provided humanity, and the nature of our relationship with Jesus in the Church of the New Jerusalem.



Sanchez believes that to understand the impact of Jesus’s sacrifice and redemption of all humanity, one must fathom what humanity was redeemed from. He examines the scriptures and history to show the enormity of the “darkness” that plagued the world before the coming of Christ. By overcoming all temptations of evil, fulfilling all prophecy, and subjugating all the forces of hell, Jesus redeemed mankind and restored spiritual freedom.



The book investigates the beliefs and practices of Mediterranean societies in history in conjunction with the revelatory writings of Emanuel Swedenborg, that bring to life the sacred stories of the Gospels and their divine authority. In the process it examines and offers insight into Biblical history, prophecy, and the doctrines of the church. Throughout, the book is centered in love for the Lord. This book can help the seeker to discover an intimate relationship with the Lord that rests on solid ground.



In “Rethinking Redemption,” Sanchez challenges readers “to engage with love, desire, and anger” to gain a higher understanding of spiritual ideas and fuel the “drive to fight for our soul’s truth and identity.”



About the Author



Rev. Steve Sanchez was born in Barstow California in 1959. In his life he has been through many ups and downs, and gained much life experience. He changed professions at mid life, attending seminary at the Pacific School of Religion and receiving a Masters of Divinity. He was a chaplain intern at Kaiser and received 4.5 units of Clinical Pastoral Education with the College of Pastoral Supervision and Psychotherapy. He currently works as a full time hospice chaplain and has been doing so for the last 7 years. He has been a student of Emanuel Swedenborg and the integration of psychology and religion for many years. He also composes and sings spiritual music. He previously published a book entitled ‘Spiritual Perversion’, which is about his experience in the cult and recovery from it.

