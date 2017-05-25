An Experience with Prostate Cancer

Many of us cringe at hearing of the deadly disease called “cancer”. It is a very frightening and deadly disease, when undiagnosed and left untreated. This book is all about the firsthand account of the author as he battled with prostate cancer. It is a very lively book with lots of humor injected in every page. This is a must-read for everyone, especially for those who are currently battling prostate cancer.



The author himself shared his experience in battling this deadly disease. He made this book to be of help to those who are experiencing the pain he has suffered. The book is also helpful not only to the patient but also to those who are supporting them as well, as it gives an understanding on what one can expect with this disease. When asked why he thinks the readers are going to enjoy his book, his answer was that he had simple, easy to understand information sprinkled with humor, cartoons, and smiles to ease the anxiety ,produced by the “C” word. It is also narrated by the prostate organ itself so the readers get a true organ’s perspective. He also said that humor makes remembering better, eases tension, prevents MEGO (my eyes glaze over).



“To Pee or Not Pee” is a highly recommended book to those who are currently experiencing prostate cancer or those whose loved one is experiencing said disease, to provide them with meaningful insights regarding the disease, to give them hope and to lighten their burden.



“To Pee or Not Pee” is expected to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America, which will take place on June 1, 2017. Grab your copy now and save the date!



“To Pee or Not Pee”

Written by Joel L. Schwartz

Published by StressLessShrink Publishing

Published date December 2, 2012

Paperback price: $12.95





About the author

Joel Schwartz, M.D., a board certified Child, Adolescent, and Adult Psychiatrist, and Emeritus Chairperson, of the Department of Psychiatry at Abington Memorial Hospital in Abington, Pennsylvania, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in June 2011. To deal with the confusion and contradictions that characterize this disease, he decided to write a clear, simple, informative book about the prostate and its diseases.