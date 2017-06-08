Grandparents at Work…Again!

How the Grandmas & Grandpas Saved Christmas, Again…Book II opened with Christmas once again fast approaching. And this time, Santa’s dilemma has taken a new step and became a major one. He is noticing that children are now preferring electronic gadgets and gizmos instead of traditional wooden toys “made with hands and hearts”. Kids want toys that walk, talk, play games, and do their homework, and Santa does not want to disappoint any children on Christmas. The only solution to this dilemma is to purchase T.H.E.M., otherwise known as the Thoughtless, Heartless, Emotionless, Machines. But these machines are beyond the elves’ technology and capabilities, and they’ll need help from the grandparents to make it on time.

This book is great for children as it has wonderful pictures for them to look at while reading. It can also be read in one sitting as it has very short chapters and can keep the kids’ attention while they are being read at. How the Grandmas & Grandpas Saved Christmas, Again…Book II is a book that emphasizes the characters of generosity and teamwork. The fantastic teamwork demonstrated by Santa, the elves, and the grandparents are well-emphasized and will surely be printed on your kids’ minds after reading this well-written book.

How the Grandmas & Grandpas Saved Christmas, Again…Book II was one of the titles displayed last June 1, 2017 at the 2017 Book Expo America. Grab your copy now.



How the Grandmas & Grandpas Saved Christmas, Again…Book II

Written by Richard J. Gausselin

Publisher Outskirts Press

Published date December 5, 2014

Paperback price: $20.95



About the author

How the Grandmas & Grandpas Saved Christmas, Again…Book II is written by Richard J. Gausselin. His book was inspired by his childhood Christmases of the 1940s and 1950s, when toys were “made with hands and hearts.” He has six children and thirteen grandchildren. He enjoyed reading ‘Twas the Night before Christmas on Christmas Eve for over fifty years. He hopes adults and children will enjoy reading his three book, How the Grandmas & Grandpas Saved Christmas, Again as part of their holiday tradition. Book VI will be published fall 2017.