SilencerShop.com Now Carries The Full Line of Dead Air Armament Silencers

Silencer Shop, a leading gun suppressor distribution platform with an expansive silencer selection for site visitors, this week officially announced they are carrying all Dead Air Silencers on their distribution platform.



Silencer Shop’s relationship with Dead Air adds to their growing list of available suppressor brands now available through the Silencer Shop. After this week, the company confirmed they are carrying 20 plus silencer brands.



“Dead Air Silencers are well-known in the industry for their quality and customer service,” said Silencer Shop spokesperson. “As a leading primer brand, we are pleased to be offering an even bigger selection to our present and future clients.”



On the Silencershop.com website, clients can choose from the popular Sandman line of 30 caliber silencers, Wolverine, the Mask 22 and Ghost 45, as well as the full line of muzzle devices and accessories.



Dead Air Armaments are known for their attention to detail and aesthetically curated visuals, which are driven solely by engineering performance. Working hard to outshine the competition, Dead Air is producing highly sought-after suppressors that Silencer Shop is delighted to add to their suppressor inventory.



“We create no compromise suppressors that are all about the quality of sound,” said a spokesperson with Dead Air. “The only thing that matters to us is how it sounds to our clients in the end.”



Expertly trained engineers manufacture Dead Air suppressors in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Each Dead Air product must pass through a high level of scrutiny even before it is manufactured. If any product does not unanimously meet the highest quality standards, then engineering team votes to scrap the product and they start over.



Today, Silencer Shop strives to make the process of owning a suppressor as streamlined, affordable, and easy as possible for both dealers and clients. Now offering Dead Air’s full range of silencers, Silencer Shop is continually looking ahead for additional partnerships to expand their suppressor selection to their growing suppressor dealer and client base.

About Silencer Shop



Silencer Shop is a leading gun suppressor distribution platform that works day in and day out to collaborate and partner with other brands for expanding their available selection. To date, they carry over 20 brands and 190 suppressors that are available through their network of 1,500 affiliated suppressor dealers. Silencer Shop has a round-the-clock customer service center that is ready to answer any product question by phone or email.



For more information, visit: https://www.SilencerShop.com



To watch the Dead Air Sandman in action, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qiYq0BdJg9I