California Pool Operators Reminded to Test for Pathogens and Chemicals during Healthy and Safe Swimming Week

May 22nd through the 28th has been designated as National Healthy and Safe Swimming Week. The week of recognition was formerly known as Recreational Water Illness and Injury (RWII) Prevention Week in past years.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Healthy and Safe Swimming Week focuses on simple steps that swimmers and pool operators can take to help ensure a healthy and safe swimming experience. It focuses on the role of swimmers, aquatics and beach staff, residential pool owners and public health officials in preventing drowning, pool chemical injuries and outbreaks of illnesses.

Just last year, the CDC published information about thousands of public pools, hot tubs and aquatic venues that are closed each year due to health and safety violations. Inspection data was collected and reviewed from California and four other states because they are home to approximately 40% of the nation’s public water play facilities. Almost 80% of inspections identified at least one violation.

A key component to the safe operation of aquatic centers and even residential pools is the prevention of recreational water illnesses (RWIs). RWIs are caused by germs spread by swallowing, breathing in mists or aerosols of, or having contact with contaminated water. They can also be caused by chemicals in the water or chemicals that evaporate from the water and cause air quality problems, especially at indoor facilities.

“If not properly maintained, there is a number of bacterium, viruses and protozoa that people can be exposed to in or around pools and aquatic centers,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “These microbial contaminants could include everything from Legionella and E. coli to Giardia and Cryptosporidium. High concentrations of chemicals, such as chlorine and chloramines, can also create health concerns. To help ensure the environmental quality at both indoor and outdoor aquatic facilities across California, LA Testing offers a comprehensive range of water and air quality testing services for chemical and microbial concerns.”

