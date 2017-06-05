Outlaws Abound in Rosalie Contino’s First Foray into Mystery and Crime Fiction

Rosalie H. Contino comes back with a sizzling anthology of short stories. Underground Stories combines crime drama, mystery, suspense, law and order, passion, and politics to put readers on the edge of their seats.

Underground Stories features ten exhilarating stories by author and designer Rosalie Contino, and other authors, such as Carre Armstrong Gardner, author of The Darlings series, and Ethel Symolon, author of the screenplay The Mephisto Chamber. The stories delve into the dark and dangerous world of crime and politics. Readers will be treated to exciting chases, mysterious characters, mind-boggling conundrums, and heated exchanges. The collection also includes original poems by Dr. Contino and the contributing authors.

An excerpt from the book:

“The night your heart stopped beating, I had the curious sense that you were standing with me at your own bedside. If you were, you probably noted the flash of shock across my face when I looked down at you and said aloud, ‘He’s not breathing.’ I wondered if that was the moment your first realized it yourself.”

The book was exhibited at the largest publishing industry gathering in North America, BookExpo America, from May 31 to June 2, 2017. The book fair was held at Javits Center, New York City.





About the Author



Rosalie H. Contino, PhD, was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Fordham University, and her master’s and doctor’s degrees in educational theater and costume design from New York University. Now retired, she spends her time writing books and plays, designing costumes, and giving lectures.

