Author Releases Book on Dave Martsolf and Rational Surrealism

Lara Fang introduces readers to the world between reality and fantasy in Dave Martsolf: Architect of Dreams at the recent BookExpo America 2017, which ran from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center in New York City.

In Dave Martsolf: Architect of Dreams, Lara Fang features Dave Martsolf’s works of art as a reflection of his life and philosophy in terms of surrealism. Martsolf developed the idea of Rational Surrealism, an alternative take on Andre Breton’s original Surrealist Manifesto of Irrational Surrealism. Lara Fang includes in the book a rich collection of paintings and photo collages by Dave Martsolf, works dating from the early 1970s to 2015.

“My surreal visionary style is conceived in the bowels of endless empty space. Worlds come out of nowhere to define and fill empty space with form and reflected light. In these paintings, I use photographs to develop a hallucinogenic, some say gut-wrenching realistic space where mind-bending visions rule,” says Dave.

Dave Martsolf: Architect of Dreams

Written by Lara Fang

About the Author



Lara Fang has been married to Dave Martsolf since 2006. She received a degree in semiconductor physics in 1993 from Jilin University in Changchun City. She left China in 2006 and settled in New Hampshire with her daughter. Her knowledge and experience in the field of mathematics and physical sciences have contributed to her husband’s body of work. To know more about their works, visit www.davemartsolf.com.