Author Shares Stories of Faith and Ministry

Graham Hutchins has travelled to different countries to deliver the Word of God. After years of being a pastor to congregations around the world, he has finally decided to share his personal experiences to readers through his book, Paper Trails.

Paper Trails is a collection of the author’s writings depicting his journey as a pastor. In his writings, he introduces his sentiments over various topics, such as an essay about the growth of democracy in Indonesia; letters about the arrogance of invading Iraq; and thoughtful hymns that readers may enjoy singing. The author also gives a knowing and thoughtful answer on the question: Is God gay?

“Intriguing, fascinating, and highly spiritual reading, Paper Trails is a read that is hard to miss,” compliments Midwest Book Review.

You can grab a copy of Paper Trails on major online book retailers. The book was displayed at LitFire’s booth during this year’s Book Expo America. The event was held at Javits Center in New York City.





Paper Trails

Written by Graham Hutchins

Paperback | $7.50



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Graham Hutchins holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the University of Washington and a theological degree from the University of Edinburgh. He has served as pastor for Methodist churches in Washington State and congregational churches in Hawaii. He has also served Presbyterian congregations in Scotland and ecumenical churches in Indonesia, Bolivia, and Tanzania. Aside from Paper Trails, he also authored Some Worlds for All Seasons. He has also been a college teacher in the fields of philosophy, humanities, and religious studies in several colleges and universities. His teaching was indeed part-time but a wonderful companion to his ministry. As he says on his website, his task is to teach believers to think and thinkers to believe and those that do neither to do both. An exciting task!