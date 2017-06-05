A Heartwarming Children’s Book About Making Friends Out of Imagined Foes

Ruth-Ann Thompson was inspired to write the book based on her allergic reaction to nuts. She wondered what it would be like if squirrels had the same condition as hers, considering that their diet is composed mainly of nuts like acorns.

Harmony in the Open Field, the second installment in Ruth-Ann Thompson’s the Open Fielders series, raises the question, “What happens when you come face to face with one of the biggest fears of your life?”

The moving book is about Kreigh Alcorn, the acorn, who experiences the greatest fright of his life upon meeting a brown squirrel, Quincy, while he was playing alone in the woods. But Kreigh discovers that the squirrel isn’t a predator to be feared but a friend to keep.

The charming story is not only an entertaining read for children but also an informative text for parents. According to Thompson, this story is her way of encouraging children with allergies to feel a level of normalcy and acceptance of the things in their lives that they cannot change. In writing her book, she added understandable explanations of the early signs of an allergic reaction and special recipes that children with nut allergies can try and enjoy.

Harmony in the Open Field was featured in one of the biggest book fairs in America, the BookExpo America, which was held at the Javits Convention Center, New York City, from May 31 to June 2.





Harmony in the Open Field

Written by Ruth-Ann Thompson

Paperback | $10.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Ruth-Ann J. Thompson is a songwriter and a motivational speaker. Harmony in the Open Field is the second installment in the Open Fielders series, which aims to touch the hearts of children and parents.