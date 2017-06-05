Book Mobilizes Readers for Nation Building

The sixty-page informative book aims to awaken readers with the truth on the current social issues hounding the country today. The author wants to enlighten readers in order to avoid complacency in dealing with these issues. Because he believes in their power to do something about them, his insights are focused on convincing readers to take action.

The BookExpo America is considered to be one of North America’s largest book fairs. This year, it ran from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center in New York City. One of the books showcased at the event was Brendan Kelly’s Rebooting and Revival of Our Republic.



The sixty-page informative book aims to awaken readers with the truth on the current social issues hounding the country today. The author wants to enlighten readers in order to avoid complacency in dealing with these issues. Because he believes in their power to do something about them, his insights are focused on convincing readers to take action.



Amazon reviewer Hiram Chance gave the book a five-star rating. He notes that the book provided an avenue for “thought and discussion, with plenty of morsels of humor to boot.” He also recommends that the book be passed around at religious institutions, such as churches, synagogues, and mosques.



Rebooting and Revival of Our Republic is intended to be a wake-up call for individuals who want to mobilize themselves and face the problems head-on.





Rebooting and Revival of Our Republic

Written by Brendan Kelly

Book copies are available at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Brendan Kelly currently resides in Seabrook, New Hampshire. He has served as the town’s selectman for two terms, from 2007 to 2013. The author ran for Congress in New Hampshire’s first district in 2012 as a Libertarian. He sought out the same position in 2014 as a Republican. He is also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and Oath Keepers. He has four grandchildren and six grandchildren with his wife, Helga.