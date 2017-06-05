Children’s Book about Safety Attracts Readers with Engaging Characters, Colorful Pictures

“Officer Tony is friendly and approachable—a good thing to teach the kids that the police are there to help. Presenting the information and safety tips in a story format is much better [than] just trying to lecture. The accompanying illustrations were nice and fit with the story.”

In Officer Tony Says, “Be Careful,” author Donna Fantacone and illustrator Francesca Leipzig Picone deliver striking pages that appeal to young readers and aid parents in explaining dangerous situations and safety measures to their children.

Officer Tony is a wise, caring police officer who guides children away from danger. He teaches kids about not SWIMMING alone, being observant, knowing how to call 911 during an emergency, and many more!

Amazon customer Katherine A. Decker says, “Officer Tony is friendly and approachable—a good thing to teach the kids that the police are there to help. Presenting the information and safety tips in a story format is much better [than] just trying to lecture. The accompanying illustrations were nice and fit with the story.”

Fantacone promoted Officer Tony Says, “Be Careful” during the BookExpo America last May 31–June 2, 2017, at the Javits Center, New York City.

To know more about the book, visit www.officertonysaysbecareful.com.





Officer Tony Says, “Be Careful”

Written by Donna Fantacone

Paperback | $14.95

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at http://bookstore.archwaypublishing.com Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Donna Fantacone received her bachelor’s degree in English at William Paterson University. She has dedicated many years in first aid and safety services. Her affiliations include the following: American Red Cross, with certifications in Advanced Lifesaving, CPR, AED, First Aid, and Children’s First Aid. For twenty years, Fantacone has served as a corporate safety officer and emergency first responder.



About the Illustrator

Francesca Leipzig Picone has worked as a graphic designer for years. She received her degree in graphic design from Kutztown University. Picone is a muralist and has been in various photography exhibits.