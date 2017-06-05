Archeologist-Shaman Embarks on an Expedition in Search for Ancient Mayan jade

Johnson, who has a passion for studying the ancient Maya, takes readers deep into the world of Mayan culture through the book’s protagonist, Chanla Pesh. Following Pesh’s discovery of her identity as a shaman in Jaguar Princess and her new role as a professor of archaeology, she embarks on a perilous journey in search of the source of Mayan jade in Lost Jade of the Maya.

From Jaguar Princess: The Last Maya Shaman, Marjorie Bicknell Johnson continues the adventures of Chanla Pesh in her new book, Lost Jade of the Maya. The archeological adventure novel was exhibited at the 2017 BookExpo America from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center, New York City.

Johnson, who has a passion for studying the ancient Maya, takes readers deep into the world of Mayan culture through the book’s protagonist, Chanla Pesh. Following Pesh’s discovery of her identity as a shaman in Jaguar Princess and her new role as a professor of archaeology, she embarks on a perilous journey in search of the source of Mayan jade in Lost Jade of the Maya. Pesh’s hunt for the sacred jade gets more complicated with the involvement of the gods of the Mayan underworld, and the kidnapping of her daughter, Yash. Along with her husband, Kedar, she must navigate the dangerous jungles of Guatemala while dodging the crime syndicates in time to save her daughter.

To write the two books, the author has extensively researched certain aspects of the ancient civilization. “I learned Mayan legends about jade, how jade is found, and how it is carved. I also studied the Mayan calendar, religion, and legends,” she elaborates.





Lost Jade of the Maya

Written by Marjorie Bicknell Johnson

Paperback | $4.95

Kindle | $21.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Marjorie Bicknell Johnson is an author, a pilot, a mathematician, and a retired teacher. She has eighty-nine peer-reviewed articles on the Fibonacci numbers and number theory which have been published in The Fibonacci Quarterly and other academic mathematical publications. Marjorie has over twenty years of piloting experience. She has flown small planes from Palo Alto Airport to all over the American Southeast. As an avid student of ancient Maya, she has gone on Mayan ruins expeditions with archeologists in Yucatán and Guatemala.

To know more about the author and her work, visit www.mbicknelljohnson.com.