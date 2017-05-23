The New York Times Unleashes Interest in The Animal-Human Health Connection

On Sunday, May 21st, The New York Times Magazine dedicated its edition to the intersection between animal and human health, a growing topic among America’s 150 million cat and dog lovers (ASPCA statistics), especially those who are beginning to feel the effects of aging.

Nearly 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year according to the Centers for Disease Control. That is 1 in every 4 deaths. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. Yet there is a simple and surprising way to battle this ailment – our pets.

“We often turn to doctors for prescription drugs that have side effects to help us with heart disease. We forget that nature can benefit our heart too and it often has whiskers and a fluffy tail,” says Carlyn Montes De Oca, an animal, and human health expert and author. “Pets can help melt away our stress and encourage us to be more active and play more, something that many humans have forgotten how to do as they age. And the most powerful side effect of this interaction is experiencing unconditional love"

Montes De Oca, whose award-winning book, “Dog as My Doctor, Cat as My Nurse,” was a recent #1 bestseller on Amazon.com is also an acupuncturist and plant-based nutritional consultant whose focus is on helping animals and the humans who love them. She is the founder of the Animal-Human Health Connection.

The majority of Americans love animals, but they still see them as ‘pets’ rather than the powerful health ally they can be. "I recommend that the next time you ignore your dog because you are too busy to go out for a walk or you brush your cat off your computer keyboard because you’re stressed out and have a deadline – take a moment to connect. The breaks they are encouraging just could save your life,” Montes De Oca says.

A free short quiz, “What Does Your Cat and Dog Know About Your Health That You Don’t,” is found on AnimalHumanHealth.com. The quiz helps the animal lover discover just how strong their animal-human health connection is and how to make it stronger, so they too can live healthier, happier, and more extraordinary lives.

