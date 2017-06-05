Single, Happy, and Contented

Martin Drapkin loves to write stories that involve getting inside a character’s head and exploring their personality. For him, exploring the lives of his characters leads him to understanding more about his life.

Singlehood does not necessarily equate to loneliness, contrary to what some people may think. Martin Drapkin’s “The Cat Tender” agrees with that notion. Entertaining and heartwarming, “The Cat Tender” follows the story of twenty-seven-year-old Maggie Mullen, a single woman who loves nothing more than her cat, Lucy, and Frank Sinatra’s soothing voice. She is happy with her normal life, working as a cat watcher and skimming through reality TV shows. When Maggie is invited by her sister to be the maid of honor, Maggie’s life turns topsy-turvy as she faces problems for the wedding—where to get money for her outfit and how to organize a bachelorette’s party.

“Drapkin pursues an intriguing idea in presenting a young heroine who enjoys her singlehood and is comfortable taking care of herself sexually,” says Kirkus Reviews.

Martin Drapkin loves to write stories that involve getting inside a character’s head and exploring their personality. For him, exploring the lives of his characters leads him to understanding more about his life. “The Cat Tender” is his third published book. The first two are Now and at the Hour and Ten Nobodies (and their somebodies), which also garnered positive reviews.

Book copies of Martin Drapkin’s other works are available on major online book retailers. “The Cat Tender” was featured at BookExpo America 2017. The event took place this year from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center in New York City.





“The Cat Tender”

Written by Martin Drapkin

Paperback | $15.95



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Martin Drapkin is a photographer who specializes in black-and-white portraits and street photographs. He loves both writing and photography, and hopes to publish three books of his black-and-white photos. He and his wife, Erica, together with their cats and dogs, live in Cross Plains, Wisconsin. He has one grown daughter and two grandsons.