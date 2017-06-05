The Art of Dancing to the Rhythm of Matrimony

Lin Sons shares the importance in applying Bible teachings in people’s everyday lives, especially when it comes to relationships. Her book is filled with insights from personal experience during her 40-year marriage and her continuing practice as a relationship coach today.

One of the biggest book fairs in North America, Book Expo 2017 America, welcomed thousands of attendees from all over America and around the globe. This year, the event, which ran from May 31 to June 2, featured Lin Sons’ book, “We Danced!, A Devotional Filled with Excerpts from the Dance of a Real Fairy-Tale Romance.”

Lin Sons shares the importance in applying Bible teachings in people’s everyday lives, especially when it comes to relationships. Her book is filled with insights from personal experience during her 40-year marriage and her continuing practice as a relationship coach today.

“We Danced!” is for all couples who are challenged in their marriage relationships. Every couple needs encouragement along the way. Communication skills need to be strengthened. Joy wanes and needs to be renewed. The book includes prompts that deepen the individual’s ability to share more openly with their partner. This leads them to seek and desire alignment with God’s plan as a couple.

This book is also helpful to pre-married couples to launch a marriage based on God’s grace. “We Danced!” is a great inspiration for families and is relevant for single individuals who want to grow in their faith who are not in a romantic relationship.

Get a copy of "We Danced!" at selected online book retailers.





“We Danced! A Devotional Filled with Excerpts from the Dance of a Real Fairy-Tale Romance”

Written by Lin Sons

Paperback | $14.99

E-book | $6.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Lin Sons holds a degree in biblical studies from Atlantic Coast Bible College and Seminary. Sons is a relationship coach who applies biblical principles in dealing with relationships and everyday living in general. Lin has two children.