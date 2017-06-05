The Mystery of Revelation Unveils at BookExpo America 2017

The book of Revelation is one of the Bible’s most mysterious books. Its interpretations from various Bible scholars have earned the confusion of many Christians around the world.

The book of Revelation is one of the Bible’s most mysterious books. Its interpretations from various Bible scholars have earned the confusion of many Christians around the world. Richard Spaulding discusses and explains its gripping nature in his book The Eternal Way of God.

The book is a follow-up to his previous effort, The Awakening. Having studied different religions over the years, the author puts his knowledge to good use in the book. He employs his understanding on the New Age philosophy on reincarnation to decode Revelation’s mysterious prophecies. It also gives readers a heads up on what’s to come during the end time, something prophesized by John the Beloved. The four horsemen’s identities and the unlocking of both the seven seals and the seal of Revelations are discussed as well.

The Eternal Way of God was one of the books featured at the BookExpo America 2017. The event, which is considered to be one of North America’s biggest book fairs, was held at the Javits Center in New York City. It was displayed at LitFire Publishing’s booth from May 31 to June 2.





About the Author

Richard Spaulding currently lives in Watertown, New York. The author and retired math teacher conducts discussions on New Age books and takes part in chess tournaments. Fishing and hunting are some of his hobbies.