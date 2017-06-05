Children’s book offers valuable lessons on health and nutrition at BEA 2017

In Steven Piriano’s Joshi and Joey: The Boys and the Blue Whale, four children find themselves embarking on a quest that is beyond the world they know.

Joshi and Joey are adventure-loving siblings. Their parents currently work as researchers in a famous museum. As a result, the boys temporarily reside in a huge model of a blue whale near the museum’s ceiling. The brothers love roaming around the museum and its exhibits, especially at nighttime. One day, they meet and befriend video-game lover Tom, who admits to disliking running. Joshi and Joey decide to take him and his sister Kathy around the museum to teach them about the importance of health and nutrition. The four youngsters soon find themselves on an other-worldly journey as an alien scientist requests their help in saving a remote planet from undeniable destruction.

“Joshi and Joey: The Boys and the Blue Whale” was featured at the BookExpo America 2017. The event was held at the Javits Center in New York City. It was displayed at Litfire Publishing’s booth from May 31 to June 2.





About the Author

Steven Piriano currently resides in upstate New York. The author and emergency medicine physician has two sons with his wife, Mayra. He is also the owner of two dogs. He is an advocate for health and wellness. “Joshi and Joey: The Boys and the Blue Whale” is his first foray into children’s fiction.