A Garden of Verses of Rhythmic Poetic Forms
Upon the leaves of this book sit the Word of God written in poetic verses.
Feasting upon the Lord’s Words is our daily bread.
The love of Jesus Christ and his teachings are very helpful to us, especially in uplifting us in our daily lives. What the author did was a wonderful way to make reading about the love of God an enjoyable one through poetry and verses.
The Master’s Bouquet and More! is a compilation of poetic verses about Christianity and the love of God. It is written by Lorna Gutierrez. The author created a very wonderful collection of truly inspiring words. It is a motivational book and a must-read to those who want light reading for the soul. The words that made up this collection are sweet and very encouraging. When one is feeling down, a few words of love are all one needs. Never hesitate to share sweet and kind words to the people who surround you. You never know, a kind word might be the only cure to a bad day.
The Master’s Bouquet and More! is recommended to all those who are fond of reading poetry and verses, those who are especially a true believer of the Christian faith. Experience the serenity brought by this book. Grab your copy now!
The Master’s Bouquet and More! was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 Book Expo America, which took place last June 1, 2017.
The Master’s Bouquet and More!
Written by Lorna Gutierrez
Published by WestBow Press
Published date January 26, 2017
Paperback price: $23.95
E-book price: $ 4.99
About the author
Lorna Gutierrez is the author of this work, The Master’s Bouquet and More! She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She presently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada with Lawrence, her husband of 47 years. While living life, she wrote down thoughts, feelings and prayers for others.
