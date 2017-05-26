The Outdoor Family

“Misery Ridge: The Story of a Hunting Family and the Mountain They Love” is a book written by Gerry Kennedy, portraying her life as a child with a fondness for the outdoors. The narration follows through her life when she met her husband, Wes, who has the same affinity for the outdoors. Their shared love for the outdoors led to their eventual union and procreation.

This book serves as an inspirational tool for the readers to see the beauty of the outdoors from a true fan of it. Such a love for it led to the birth of this book. The author wants to share to everyone how the beauty of nature can bring forth a fondness towards it.

“Misery Ridge: The Story of a Hunting Family and the Mountain They Love” is a must-have for those who are having second thoughts about doing nature trips. It can inspire and encourage them to try it out for themselves. Taking nature trips is a great way to de-stress. This is also a nice book to have around for a good read. The author made a very well-written account of her life and love for the outdoors.

“Misery Ridge: The Story of a Hunting Family and the Mountain They Love” will soon be appearing as one of the titles to be displayed at the 2017 Book Expo America, which will take place on June 1, 2017. Grab your copy now and see you there!



“Misery Ridge: The Story of a Hunting Family and the Mountain They Love”

Written by Gerry Kennedy

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date July 20, 2016

Paperback price: $16.95



About the author

The author, Gerry Kennedy, was a city kid, growing up in Philadelphia. She moved with her family to rural southern New Jersey when she was thirteen. She met her husband, Wes, as they both shared their love for the outdoors. They married and raised six daughters and two sons. The kids were raised with an appreciation of all things related to the outdoor sports; hunting, fishing, hiking, boating. They were taught firearm safety, and all attended the state’s safety classes and passed with high marks. Gerry penned this book to honor her soulmate, and to leave something of them both for their children and grandchildren to remember and enjoy.