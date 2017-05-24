Deliver Your News to the World

Slotland’s New Full Bloom – up to $12 Freebie and $2500 Contest

Everything’s coming up roses at Slotland this month with the debut of its new Full Bloom slot game. Full Bloom is a floral fantasy with surreal exotic flowers. It has a bonus Pick Me game where players can win instant prizes up to 5000 coins. Slotland always gives players a freebie to try new games. This time they’ve got a $12 freebie and they’re also running a free contest with a $2500 prize.


“Sometimes I like to play for higher stakes,” said one regular player.  “When I’ve got lots of money in my account I might place a few big bets in a game like Olympus or Alice in Wonderland or one of the other deluxe games tied to the big site-wide progressive jackpot. But usually I prefer to place small bets so I think I’ll be playing Full Bloom a lot!”  

Full Bloom has a low betting range – only thirty cents to a maximum of $6 per spin so players can have a lot of fun without risking much money.  Unlike penny slots, though, Full Bloom features a Bonus Game triggered by Honey Bee scatters where players choose from a selection of flowers to reveal instant bonus prizes.
 
FULL BLOOM INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES
 
$12 Freebie
All players that have made at least one prior deposit are eligible.
15X wagering requirement, no max. cash-out. Valid for Full Bloom  only.
 
100% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: TRYME100
17X wagering requirement; valid for Full Bloom only.
 
70% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: MATCHME
12X wagering requirement; may be claimed up to twice per day; valid for all slots and progressive jackpot games.
 
30% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: ALLGAMES
10X wagering requirement; may be used up to three times per day; valid for all games.
These bonuses are valid May 24-30, 2017 only.
 
$2500 Full Bloom Contest
40 players will win a total of $2500 -- $250 to top player
Wagering requirement: 10X; max cashout 4X bonus amount.
Prizes awarded for game play May 24 – 30, 2017.
 
