Slotland’s New Full Bloom – up to $12 Freebie and $2500 Contest

“Sometimes I like to play for higher stakes,” said one regular player. “When I’ve got lots of money in my account I might place a few big bets in a game like Olympus or Alice in Wonderland or one of the other deluxe games tied to the big site-wide progressive jackpot. But usually I prefer to place small bets so I think I’ll be playing Full Bloom a lot!”

Everything’s coming up roses at Slotland this month with the debut of its new Full Bloom slot game. Full Bloom is a floral fantasy with surreal exotic flowers. It has a bonus Pick Me game where players can win instant prizes up to 5000 coins.



Slotland always gives players a freebie to try new games. This time they’ve got a $12 freebie and they’re also running a free contest with a $2500 prize.



Full Bloom has a low betting range – only thirty cents to a maximum of $6 per spin so players can have a lot of fun without risking much money. Unlike penny slots, though, Full Bloom features a Bonus Game triggered by Honey Bee scatters where players choose from a selection of flowers to reveal instant bonus prizes.



FULL BLOOM INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES



$12 Freebie

All players that have made at least one prior deposit are eligible.

15X wagering requirement, no max. cash-out. Valid for Full Bloom only.



100% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: TRYME100

17X wagering requirement; valid for Full Bloom only.



70% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: MATCHME

12X wagering requirement; may be claimed up to twice per day; valid for all slots and progressive jackpot games.



30% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: ALLGAMES

10X wagering requirement; may be used up to three times per day; valid for all games.

These bonuses are valid May 24-30, 2017 only.



$2500 Full Bloom Contest

40 players will win a total of $2500 -- $250 to top player

Wagering requirement: 10X; max cashout 4X bonus amount.

Prizes awarded for game play May 24 – 30, 2017.



View this online casino news story on YouTube