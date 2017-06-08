Joanna Escaped For Her Freedom

Never be afraid to decide things. As long as you think that it will be good for you, go for it!

The new book “An Escape for Joanna” released by AuthorHouse stories the start of a new journey for Joanna after running away from her controlling father after the death of her mother, and how her life changes throughout the journey and how it affects the relationship between her and her high school sweetheart.

“An Escape for Joanna” is an inspiring book that could make us realize that life sometimes involves taking risks. The decision that Joanna made is an example of taking a risk for the pursuit of her happiness. After she ran away from her controlling father. she didn’t know what her life would be like, but still she didn’t take a step back. Instead she continued to move forward. In addition, this book will help us believe that love really does conquer all.

The book “An Escape for Joanna,” is an imperative for those who are really craving for love and an inspiring story.

The book, “An Escape for Joanna,” has been exhibited at the 2017 Book Expo America last June 1, 2017.

An Escape for Joanna

Written by Sally M. Russell

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date November 20, 2009

Paperback price: $13.17



About the Author

Galesburg, Illinois was Sally M. Russell’s home from the age of three to sixty seven. Her teen years were filled with many activities at school and church, and then she went to work in the General Office of a chain of lumberyards right out of high school. She’s fond of riding horses, and included horses in most of her books. After living in Charlotte, NC and Lawrence, KS, she is now back in her hometown.