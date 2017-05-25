Joanna Escapes From Her Comfort Zone

The new book “An Escape for Joanna” released by AuthorHouse stories the start of a new journey for Joanna after running away from her controlling father after the death of her mother, and how her life changes throughout the journey and how it affects the relationship with her high school sweetheart.

“An Escape for Joanna” is an inspiring book that will let us realize that life is sometimes about taking risks. The escape that Joanna made is an example of taking A risk. After running away from her controlling father, she doesn’t know what will be her life outside her comfort zone but still she didn’t take a step back. In addition, this book will help us believe that love really does conquer all.

The book “An Escape for Joanna” is an imperative for those who are craving for love and an inspiring story. Go and grab a copy of this book now.

This book, “An Escape for Joanna” will soon be exhibited in the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1, 2017. Save the date.



“An Escape for Joanna”

Written by Sally M. Russell

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date November 20, 2009

Paperback price: $13.17



About the Author

Galesburg, Illinois was Sally M. Russell’s home from the age of three to sixty seven. Her teen years were filled with many activities at school and church, and then she went to work in the General Office of a chain of lumberyards right out of high school. She’s fond of riding horses, and included horses in most of her books. After living in Charlotte, NC and Lawrence, KS, she is now back in her hometown.