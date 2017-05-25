Author Gives Courageous Take on Struggle with Alcoholism in New Book

Kelly Campos’ book “Don’t Question My Desire” is an eye opener to people struggling with alcoholism. His open discussion of his alcoholism and the struggles he had to go through during his rehabilitation can be a useful reference for readers who may be facing the same predicament as he is. His no-frills and raw conversational narrative can draw mature readers to his book and give them the feeling of actually talking with the author.

Kelly Campos does a fine job in making a candid memoir about his experiences. He puts the readers at ease in reading his book with his candor and spontaneity in describing his experiences, and matched with casual and conversational narrative. With a story told in such manner, it could effectively reach out to readers who may be reluctant to seek help but want to get to know about their situations better. His story is a relatable one in our society today, where most of us are dealing with some sort of unhealthy habit such as alcoholism. It will be an engrossing and inspiring book for young adults and mature readers. This book is tells of a bold and courageous step for someone who has had bouts with alcoholism and carried through with the desire to change for the better.

“Don’t Question My Desire” is a good self-help and in a way, a motivational book for those dealing with alcoholism openly or secretly. The date to set is June 1, 2017 at the 2017 Book Expo America where interested readers can get hold of this handy book.



“Don’t Question My Desire”

Written by Kelly C. Campos

Published by Xlibris Corporation

Published date November 4, 2014

Paperback price: $15.99



About the Author

Kelly C. Campos is from Brea, California and is a proud Brea Olinda Wildcat. He decided to write his book “Don’t Question My Desire” as a testimony of successful journey through sobriety with the help of his family, and above all, God’s help.