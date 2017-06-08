When Nations Collide

During the last half of the twentieth century, both Russia and the United States, the two most influential nations, are involved in what was classified as the Cold War. Both nations had very powerful weapons of destruction, including large arsenals of nuclear warheads and a great number of both land and sea armed forces. This story, although a work of fiction, demonstrates how certain factions try to take an upper hand by the kidnapping of a physicist and a rescue mission across deserts in the Middle East, which almost brings the world to a war that could change the world.



The Four Apostles is a truly superb piece of literature. It surrounds the issues of current the positions of the powerful nations in the world. It speaks of controversies and conspiracy theories. This is a very well-written and well-researched novel that has undeniable consistencies with some facts. The author did a very good job portraying government conspiracy theories.



The Four Apostles is a must-have and is highly recommended to those who are avid fans of conspiracy theories. It is a splendid addition to one’s collection.



The Four Apostles was one of the titles that appeared in the 2017 Book Expo America, which took place last June 1, 2017.



The Four Apostles

Written by J. Judson Lacko

Published by XLIBRIS Corporation, LLC

About the author

J. Judson Lacko was raised in Munhall, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; graduated from Munhall High School in 1961; served in the US Air Force for four years in electronics (1962-1966); received medical technology certification from additional Air Force training; graduated from Point Park College with a BS in science and medical technology; had EMT/paramedic training, serving in the field and teaching and evaluating; has been an EMT and paramedic for fourteen years; taught in medical/technical schools and two universities for thirty years; was the first emergency services coordinator in Greene County (1979-1980); was supervisor in the Pathology Department for fifteen years at Montefiore Hospital; and authored the book A Breath Away: Life’s Final Chapter (June 30, 2015).