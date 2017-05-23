Mold Temporarily Closes Parts of High School in Rhode Island

Earlier this month, the Providence Journal published a report about water damage and mold growth that was recently discovered at a Rhode Island high school. According to the article, twelve rooms were closed at one point after the mold was discovered.

The mold is thought to have become an issue after moisture entered through the building’s exterior wall due to damaged masonry. Once moisture enters a building, it will support mold growth on many building materials, furnishings and personal belongings in as short as 48 hours if the materials remain wet.

Students or faculty exposed to elevated levels of mold in the air they breathe could experience a myriad of health issues. Molds produce allergens, irritants and in some cases, toxic substances known as mycotoxins. Inhaling or touching mold and mold spores may cause allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Exposure to mold can even trigger an asthma attack in people with the condition that are sensitive to its presence.

“Unfortunately, schools across the nation frequently encounter water damage due to aging buildings and deferred maintenance caused by tight operating budgets,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Controlling humidity and moisture indoors is the first step in preventing mold growth and the indoor air quality issues it so frequently causes.”

