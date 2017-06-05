Ministry Overseer Gives Praises to the Lord in Latest Book

“This is the book that the Lord has deposited in me and has brought into existence. My prayer is that many will be blessed as they hear His whisper to their own hearts,”

Anna Speros’s main focus in life is to serve the Lord. This great passion is what pushed her to write and then share her book Whispers of His Heart, which is a collection of prophetic words and prayers the Lord has given her.

Whispers of His Heart records the personal accounts of the author and her personal encounter with the Lord. In the book, the author recounts how her life changes when the Lord revealed Himself to her at the age of thirty-seven. For over thirty years after that revelation, she recorded and collected her experiences and shares these in the book.

Whispers of His Heart is not just your ordinary book of sermons and devotions, but is a compilation of intimate and personal words from our Savior. You can grab a copy of this book in major online book retailers. The book was featured in the BookExpo America, held this year from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center in New York City.





Whispers of His Heart

Written by Anna Speros

Hardcover | $24.99

Paperback | $15.99

Kindle | $6.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Anna Speros was raised in a very traditional Greek household in Pylos Messinias, Greece. She married a Greek American businessman, Steve Speros, and they moved to New Jersey. They have three sons. She and her husband serve as overseers of the Alpha and Omega Ministries International Inc. in Tarpon Springs, Florida.