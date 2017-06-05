Becoming a Victor through Christ

Moyer wants to promote human agency through religion. She wants people to realize that with Christ, everything is possible. And that because of God’s omnipresence, He is one and present in everyone’s journey.

Valarie Moyer’s newest self-help book, Change Those Sheets: The Art of Self-Encouragement through prayer and supplication was featured this year at the BookExpo America. Considered to be one of the biggest book fairs of North America, this year’s BEA was held at the Javits Convention Center, New York City, from May 31 to June 2, 2017.

Valarie shares thought-provoking ideas that will help readers align their lives to God’s truth. In her book, she calls negative emotions, such as anxiety and discouragement as “sheets.” She shares useful methods in combating, and ultimately overcoming these “negative influences” in people’s lives.

With insights gleaned from her own experiences, she provides step-by-step how-to on several types of prayer and meditation, giving readers the tools they need to turn God’s word into practice. Her goal is to promote personal realignment with the higher Being, which she believes will help people to achieve balance and peace in their lives.

Learn how to change your “sheets” and grab a copy of Change Those Sheets at selected online book retailers now!





Change Those Sheets: The Art of Self-Encouragement through Prayer and Supplication

Written by Valarie M. Moyer

Paperback | $9.99

Kindle | $4.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Valarie M. Moyer is the founder and CEO of Valarie Moyer’s LLC; Co-author of “The Empowered Woman: Purpose, Passion & Possibilities”; an active servant of ministry. She is a therapy musician and singer in her local church and serves as a Child Ambassador for the World Vision Organization. She holds a degree in business administration from the Columbia Southern University.