Canine Reading Programs Made Easy

Author Catherine Blakemore believes that dogs are marvelous reading buddies. The revolutionary idea of using canine pets for buddy reading programs comes from the facts that dogs help to relax children, dogs make reading fun, and dogs provide nonjudgmental companionship. In My Reading Buddy Is a Dog, the author explains how dogs enhance the whole experience of reading for children.

Blakemore has authored a number of books, and her main goal in writing is to help in the development and improvement of educational practices. She looks for innovative and fresh ideas that will transform learning inside and outside of the classroom.

Drawing upon detailed descriptions of thirty-four canine reading buddy programs, including those held by schools, libraries, and Boys & Girls Clubs, My Reading Buddy Is a Dog! provides tips for designing programs tailored to a facility’s unique situation and goals.

The book was featured in the biggest book fair in North America, BookExpo America. The event was attended by librarians, book enthusiasts, publishers, authors, and book industry professionals. It was held at the Javits Convention Center. The book fair ran from May 31 to June 2, 2017.





About the Author

Catherine Blakemore received her undergraduate degree from Wellesley College. She also holds two MA degrees, one in education from the University of Colorado–Denver and the other one in economics from the University of Michigan. She also authored other books like Faraway Places, Mixed Heritage, How Big Is Your Class? and A Public School of Your Own.