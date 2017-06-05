Mathematician-Poet Speculates on America’s Downfall

Samson and America are very similar—both are powerful, both are destined to lead, and both will suffer the same fate if America won’t atone for its sins shortly.

Stephen Williams writes in grand style as he explains what happens when we leave God out of our lives in his book, Samson: The Modern Day America. According to him, Samson and America are very similar—both are powerful, both are destined to lead, and both will suffer the same fate if America won’t atone for its sins shortly.

Reviewer Teri Lerch describes Williams to be “just like the prophet Ezekiel,” who envisioned the wrath of God. His book sends the message of choosing Jesus over one’s self. Williams prophesizes that America will experience its downfall and its ultimate destruction, especially that it is currently experiencing chaos that is very much identical with the worst phases of Samson’s life, if it would not seek immediate redemption.

Samson: The Modern Day America was featured in one of the biggest book fairs in North America, BookExpo America. The event, which was attended by thousands of readers, librarians, authors, and book enthusiasts, ran from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Convention Center, New York City.





About the Author

Stephen R. Williams is a Born Again Christian. He is fond of mathematics and has exhibited natural talent for it at an early age. At the age of eleven, he already experienced teaching a math class. He also taught number theory at the Oral Roberts University. He spends his pastime writing poems, which some are published in different books.