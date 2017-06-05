Children’s Book Promotes Respect and Tolerance

The book teaches and encourages children to accept and embrace everyone’s uniqueness. Because no person in this earth is the same, tolerance of and respect for diversity must be practiced.

Rebecca Crosdale’s The Frog in the Pond was one of the books displayed by LitFire Publishing at BookExpo America 2017. The event was held at Javits Center in New York City from May 31 to June 2.

The book teaches and encourages children to accept and embrace everyone’s uniqueness. Because no person in this earth is the same, tolerance of and respect for diversity must be practiced. The book also highlights the importance of sensitivity toward others. Its colorful illustrations not only add visual flair but also helps kids understand the story’s lessons.

Amazon reader Linnette Nappi gave the book a five-star rating, commenting that it “reminds all of us to be kind and respectful.”

The Frog in the Pond is more than just a feel-good read. It helps parents instill good values in their children at an early age.





The Frog in the Pond

Written by Rebecca Crosdale

Audible | $3.46

Paperback | $16.99

Hardcover | $28.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Rebecca Crosdale was raised on a farm in Jamaica during the 1950s and ’60s. She moved to England with her father at the age of fourteen. The author attended Hatters Lane School and worked at the Harrison Stamp Factory. She currently resides in the United States. The Frog in the Pond is her fifth children’s book. Her other works include The Spider in My Den, When a Spider Came to Stay, A Thump in the Garden, and A True Ghost Story of Ireland.