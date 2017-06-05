Book Teaches Readers to Become Better Soldiers of God

Put on Your Gloves: The Five Battles Every Christian Must Win is a must-read for Christians who wish to equip themselves with the necessary armor before engaging in life’s toughest battles.

The BookExpo America 2017, considered to be one of the largest book fairs in North America, ran this year from May 31 to June 2 at the Javits Center in New York City. One of the books showcased at the fair was John Polis’s Put on Your Gloves: The Five Battles Every Christian Must Win.

In this insightful book, John Polis advises readers on how to be a better fighter in the army of God. He asserts that the five battles of truth, family, soul, faith, and ministry should be conquered by each and every Christian. Strategies for spiritual warfare are provided to help readers emerge victorious in every fight they face.

Put on Your Gloves: The Five Battles Every Christian Must Win is a must-read for Christians who wish to equip themselves with the necessary armor before engaging in life’s toughest battles.





Put on Your Gloves: The Five Battles Every Christian Must Win

Written by John Polis

Kindle | $2.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

John Polis obtained his bachelor’s degree in biblical studies from Dayton Bible College in 1980. He has more than thirty years of experience in television and radio hosting. The author has penned eleven books, which have been translated into six languages. He and his wife, Rebecca, have been married for more than forty years. The couple have four children and several grandchildren.