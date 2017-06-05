New Book Reveals Struggles of a Vietnam War Veteran

The Things We Left Behind opens a window through which readers can look into a veteran’s pain and fervent wish for peace of mind. It aims to make readers understand the reality of living with nightmares of the past, and it delivers the comforting thought that there is always hope—no matter what the struggle is.

Author Debra Allen Alford announced the availability of her book, The Things We Left Behind, in the recent BookExpo America held last May 2017.

Through this book, Alford shines the spotlight on the often unnoticed struggles of war veterans—particularly those who fought in the Vietnam War. Inspired by her brother-in-law’s life, the author weaves a stirring narrative that reveals the harrowing moments of a war veteran who is always wrestling with war-induced trauma and guilt.

The Things We Left Behind opens a window through which readers can look into a veteran’s pain and fervent wish for peace of mind. It aims to make readers understand the reality of living with nightmares of the past, and it delivers the comforting thought that there is always hope—no matter what the struggle is. The author wishes that her book will reach war veterans, their families, Christians, and those who find themselves facing the crushing emotions of guilt and gloom brought on by haunting memories.

The Things We Left Behind was one of the books that participated in the BookExpo America held on May 31–June 2, 2017, at the Javits Center, New York City.





The Things We Left Behind

Written by Debra Allen Alford

Paperback | $12.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Debra Allen Alford, who is a Christian wife, mother, and grandmother, has been married to her husband for thirty-nine years; they have a daughter and a son. Alford has achieved much in her writing career, having been awarded the Golden Poet Award and having written various children’s books through the years.