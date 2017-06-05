Author Cracks the Meaning of Life in New Memoir

The author, a novelist and retired lawyer, asks the hard questions about destiny and choice. It took David Cauthen seventy-seven years to discover the answers to life’s toughest questions, and he has made it a point to share these lessons with his readers.

In When Destiny Comes to a Fork in the Road, David Cauthen not only reveals the usual lessons one realizes at the twilight of one’s life, but also makes readers ponder on their destinies.

The author, a novelist and retired lawyer, asks the hard questions about destiny and choice. It took David Cauthen seventy-seven years to discover the answers to life’s toughest questions, and he has made it a point to share these lessons with his readers.

Top Amazon reviewer Charles W. Moore remarked, “I found this book an enjoyable read as the author took you through the trials and tribulations that so many of us have experienced and survived. His recall of past memories is fantastic. The determination he shows throughout his life is what keeps him going. There is a lot of humor in his book, not only from his childhood days but also as an adult.”

Delve into the pages of When Destiny Comes to a Fork in the Road, and discover Cauthen’s joys, pains, trials, victories, doubts, and life-changing insights.

When Destiny Comes to a Fork in the Road was promoted at the LitFire booth during the BookExpo America on May 31–June 2, 2017, at the Javits Center, New York City





When Destiny Comes to a Fork in the Road

Written by David Cauthen

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $28.00

Hardcover | $38.00



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

David Cauthen has a bachelor’s degree in English from Auburn University and a doctorate in jurisprudence from the University of Alabama School of Law. He practiced law for thirty-eight years and retired in 2002. Other published works under his name include Absolute Justice (2007) and Thumbs Down (2011). His latest novel is entitled Conscious Disregard, soon to be published. His novels are all legal thrillers in the author’s Penn Roman series. David lives in Hartselle, Alabama, with his wife Barbara.

More information about the author and his work is available at www.davidcauthenbooks.com.