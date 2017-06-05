Devotional Guide Made By a Woman for Women

“I want to remind everyone, especially women, that they too can lead a life of hope, joy, faith, and love the moment they turn to God.”

Being an empowered woman herself, Marlene Burling is able to illuminate the blessings of the Lord through her book “Morning Meditations.” This 365-day devotional succors the spiritual growth of women.

Marlene uses her personal experiences, everyday objects, and scriptures in drawing the points of reflection for her book. The years she spent in service of the church helped make her a strong woman with immense faith in the Lord. She walks with him every day, and she hopes other women will too.

Marlene says: “I want to remind everyone, especially women, that they too can lead a life of hope, joy, faith, and love the moment they turn to God.” “Morning Meditations” has been featured in several book fairs, including the 2017 BookExpo America. BEA was a perfect medium for Marlene to spread the message of the Lord to a bigger audience.

BookExpo America was held at the Javits Center in New York City from May 31 to June 2, 2017.





About the Author

Marlene Burling was married to a pastor for fifty-one years, and she faithfully served in four churches with him. She is a published author, speaker, mother, and grandmother. She writes a weekly devotion on her blog on her web site marleneburling.com. She also has available to present to churches or other groups a workshop entitled, “Living Without your Mate.”