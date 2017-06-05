The Time for Spiritual Awakening Is Now

“The overall concept of my book is to awaken a sleeping humanity to the realization of who or what we really are,”

Explaining in a way understandable by everyone, Jacqueline McNeil Watts shares her spiritual enlightenment through her book “Spirit Answers.” The book reveals the true nature of man and God.

“The overall concept of my book is to awaken a sleeping humanity to the realization of who or what we really are,” says Jacqueline. Her book shows readers who God is, man’s purpose, and what the future holds for humanity. It holds truth that is not assumed by any religious, philosophical, or cultural construct. These truths are wisdom coming from her spirit coauthor.

“Spirit Answers” fills the gaps of truth left out by most religions. It is made to cater to everyone who seeks the truth and is in need of brand-new understanding. The book was displayed in LitFire’s booth during the 2017 BookExpo America at the Javits Center in New York. BEA spanned from May 31 to June 2.





“Spirit Answers”

Written by Jacqueline McNeil Watts

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $8.99

Hardcover | $26.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

For thirty-six years, Jacqueline McNeil Watts worked as a teacher of French, peer consultant, and projects manager for public schools in Columbus, Ohio. She studied at the Unity Institute in Missouri, the Columbus Center for Spiritual Living, and the School for Esoteric Studies in Asheville, North Carolina.